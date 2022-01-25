The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called for the “immediate release” of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who was deposed in a military coup d’état.

“We urge the military to immediately release the president and other detained senior officials,” said High Commissioner spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

On Monday night, Burkina Faso’s military announced on television the seizure of power after an uprising in the African country over criticism of the president for his failure to contain the advance of the jihadists.

The authors of the coup, in camouflage uniform, announced on television the “end of term” of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, after a riot that began on Sunday.

The United States and the European Union also called for Kaboré’s immediate release.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned on Tuesday the “military coup d’état” in Burkina Faso, a former French colony.

“As always, we stand alongside the regional organization, ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), in condemning this military coup d’état,” he declared.

