A few days ago, the sighting of an unidentified flying object caused a commotion in Peruvian territory: according to what can be seen in the videos, what appears to be a ship flying over the sky.

The appearance of the ship, apparently, occurred in Lima, the Peruvian capital. in the clips, the tubular-shaped flying object is captured a few meters high, while emitting light, also visible on cell phone cameras.

According to the television program ‘Red Hot’, the ship remained suspended in the sky for several minutes, until it suddenly disappeared at high speed, after doing some extreme maneuvers.

The Peruvian writer and ufologist Sixto Paz Wells said in a dialogue with the program that ‘TC Debate’, after the most recent sightings of unidentified flying objects, that “a number of UFOs are observed around the world and objects of more than 167 different shapes ”.

Although the report of this flying object is one of the most recent, it is not the only one. On February 27, 2019, for example, the Peruvian Air Force confirmed the sighting of two unidentified flying objects to the ‘CNN’ channel, near Lima.

The FAP confirmed for the first time the sighting of two unidentified flying objects near Lima in February 2019.

At that time, the Air Force did not issue a statement in this regard, since it did not pose a threat to civil or military operations. “The occurrence that you refer -in effect- existed and for this it is necessary to point out that on that occasion the air operations, both civil and military, were never at risk due to the location and location”, the major general of the Peruvian Air Force, Robert Baxerias Vucanovich, for the aforementioned US television channel.

It was in 2014 that, according to ‘El Comercio’, Peru reopened the Department of Investigation of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena (DIFAA), by the Air Force itself. Its objective, as its name indicates, was to inquire about any phenomenon or object that could endanger air safety.

The UFO landscape in the United States

In the month of February, the United States army has shot down several flying objects that have flown over its territory. The first appearance was made on February 4 – authorities said he came from China and had been monitoring confidential sites. The second occurred a few days later, on February 10 – it was shot down north of Alaska and had no propulsion or control system, according to ‘BBC’-.

The third sighting occurred on February 11 over the Canadian territory of Yukon, about 100 miles from the US border, and the fourth occurred on February 12, when US authorities had to shoot down a high-latitude object near the lake huron.

Although the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, John Kirby, indicated that he did not believe it was extraterrestrial activity, doubts have persisted among the community.

According to ‘Los Angeles Times’, in 2022 The Pentagon opened the Office of Anomaly Resolution, to investigate UFO phenomena, after receiving hundreds of reports of unidentified flying object sightings. “It is responsible not only for tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space, or potentially any object that has the ability to pass from one area to another,” the American newspaper details.

