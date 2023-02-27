More than 300 teenagers were taken to police stations in Moscow on February 24 and 25, reports RIA News with a link to the source. The detainees may be involved in the informal youth group “PMC Redan”.

The interlocutor of the agency specified that knives, gas cartridges and airsoft guns were confiscated from minors. The parents of 11 schoolchildren were issued protocols under Article 5.35 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Russia (“Failure by parents to fulfill their obligations for the maintenance and upbringing of minors”).

Earlier it became known that more than 200 teenagers were detained before a mass brawl near a shopping center in Moscow on Friday, February 24. According to the media, schoolchildren belong to competing subcultures.

According to media reports, PMC Redan members oppose football fans and migrants, but the group denies this information. It is known that representatives of the subculture love anime (they are inspired by the image of the Redan gang from the Hunter x Hunter manga) and set the protection of informals as one of their goals.