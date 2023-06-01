A few years ago at a press conference, I criticized the reporters present for giving too much more diffusion of negative news and minimize the positive ones.

One of the reporters answered me and his answer became part of an important learning experience in my life. “It’s good that the news is negative -he told me- that’s what stands out, that’s what moves away from everyday life; the day the news is positive, that day society will be lost”

Today before the death of a puppy that, in the center of the republic, cruelly he was thrown into a container containing boiling fat causing death; The reaction of the Mexican people was energetic, forcing the authorities to act immediately to arrest the criminal.

Good for the Mexicans who raised their voices to prevent acts of that level of cruelty from being committed.

But if we wonder Why are these reactions not given to the death of a human being? based on the response of the reporter who affirms that only what is out of the ordinary is news, we will have to accept that murders in Mexico have normalized to the extent that depriving a human being of life or liberty today is no longer significant.

Unfortunately, as much as we don’t want to accept it, violent deaths in Mexico have become normalized, they are now part of daily life and consequently there is no general reaction from society to them.

We are moved by the death of a puppy, which is highly commendable, but it is alarming that we are indifferent to the murder of hundreds of thousands of Mexican brothers.

And for the umpteenth time the classic question: What’s happening to us?

It would be wonderful if with the same passion that we demand that justice be done for the death of a puppy, we demand justice is done for each of the human beings who have been deprived of lifetoday, yesterday, last week, last month, the year before, and all the years that have passed in which hundreds of thousands of murders have accumulated in the face of almost social indifference.

It is worrying, the apathy in which we are falling Without realizing it, little by little we have normalized the deprivation of life of human beings, the disappearances, the violence among us.

I do not pretend to occupy the role of “social conscience”, a very important role, but one that does not correspond to me, nevertheless it is our duty and our obligation, to assume the roles of parents, grandparents, citizens, Mexicans concerned about this process that leads us on the downward path for which we have launched.

I consider that it is time to open our eyes, to become aware, to abandon our indifference and apathyto return to our origins, to those times in which life did have value, in which the rights of others were truly respected, it is time to be authentic Mexicans again.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

