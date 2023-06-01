Rai, Santoro massacred for sentences against Fazio. The reactions

Michael Santoro ended up at the center of the storm for the sentence pronounced against Fazio And announced in the commentary on their farewell from Rai: “I I’ve never tolerated them“. To point the finger at the colleague, are two important signatures of Corriere della Sera, Aldo Fat and Maximus Gramellini. The first expressed himself thus on the former host of Anno Zero: “The envy that oozes from every pore against Fazio and Annunziata makes a certain sadness“. Gramellini follows in his editorial: “I imagine that not even Vittorio Felts, Belpietro And Sallusti they love each other madly, but you will never hear them talk bad about each other on TV. And Matteo Salvini tolerates Meloni even less than Littizzetto, but he is careful not to spill her in one of his teenage tweets“.

“THE Santoro – continues Gramellini in his “coffee” in the Corriere – they are the cuckoo of the right, who uses them to split the opponent’s line up and beat them separately. It is a story that has been repeated unchanged over the centuries: anyone who feels on a mission on behalf of the Revolution always ends up helping conservation and sometimes propitiate the reaction. The left, political and journalistic, is instead divided between maximalists And reformists, with the former considering the latter the real enemies to be killed. Indeed, they almost seem annoyedthe maximalists, that someone dares to rob them of the palm of only authorized martyrs of any pro-American and capitalist regime”.

