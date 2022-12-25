Tijuana, Baja California.- Hundreds of travelers were stranded on Christmas Eve, due to the dense bank of fog that paralyzed the Tijuana International Airport.

Faced with this difficult situation, the air traffic controllers of this plant opted cancel and divert flights to protect the safety of both passengers and aircraft crew members.

The airport of the border city was closed around 8:20 p.m., for which 20 flights were diverted, 13 left Tijuana delayed, 21 arrival flights were canceled, and the same as 36 departures.

The airport group reported that the fog forecast will extend tonight, so they recommend travelers take the necessary precautions during their transfers and stay informed on the different official pages of the different airlines.