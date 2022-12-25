Angie Arizaga sparked laughter when telling that when Jack Benz he hurt his knee during a circuit of “This is war”, she thought it was a secret plan to ask for her hand in an unexpected way. “Jota told me that when she asks for my hand, she was going to plan something that was going to scare me. So when I watch the show and Jota falls to the ground, obviously I got scared, but then I said ‘he’s going to ask for my hand’”, detailed the ‘Bold’.

He also indicated that he even contacted program personnel, since he did not know very well what had happened. However, when she met the reality boy, she realized that he was not in for a surprise and that he had been injured in the middle of the competition. “I got to the ambulance, I got to Miraflores. I was like doubting and when the door opens, it was not, ”he added.

Angie Arizaga distressed by Jota Benz’s injury

Days after the tragic accident of Jota Benz, Angie Arizaga he could not hide his concern for his partner’s state of health. Due to the constant messages that she receives from her asking about him, the former reality girl was encouraged to give details of her injury.