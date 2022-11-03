Ten years from a historic result. On 3 November 2012, Inter became the first team able to conquer the Allianz Stadium since its inauguration, which took place more than a year earlier. At the helm of that Inter, whose memory is still fresh in the fans, was that Andrea Stramaccioni who was perhaps experiencing the happiest moment of his Nerazzurri experience. The 3-1 comeback signed by a brace from Milito and a seal from Palacio marked another important milestone for the Roman coach after the satisfactions collected in the first seven months at the helm of Inter, from the two derbies won to the Europa League preliminaries won after taking over from Ranieri in the last days of the championship. But after that historic coup and the early qualification for the second round of EL obtained a few days later, the season of the Roman coach and his Inter took a bad turn.

THE COMPANY

–

The Inter that went to Turin to challenge that Juve unbeaten in 49 matches was a hungry team and driven not only by strong motivation. In that Inter there were also massive doses of confidence and conviction acquired day after day, up to accumulating an unbeaten run of eight games (which would later become 10 by signing the new record for a Nerazzurri coach). Among the protagonists of that feat, packaged thanks to a great second half, there is still a “veteran”, namely Handanovic, who that day scored (from Vidal) after less than 1 ‘. A nightmare start, however spoiled by an offside not reported to Asamoah, to which, however, the Nerazzurri responded by showing off a test of character, also thanks to Strama’s moves. The alarm clock and above all the moves of the Roman coach drastically changed the fate of the match in favor of the Nerazzurri, also thanks to the fury of Prince Milito: the Argentine overturned the result between 58 ‘and 75’, first conquering and realizing a penalty, then taking advantage of a shot blocked by Guarin (inserted six minutes earlier in place of Cassano). The Colombian’s entry and Strama’s tactical devices upset the balance on the pitch. Then, a few minutes before the final whistle, Palacio’s paw also arrived to seal a feat that strongly relaunched the Nerazzurri’s ambitions in a Scudetto key, with an Inter second right behind Antonio Conte’s bianconeri. But something went wrong. A few too many defeats (six in the following 14 days) and the numerous injuries at the beginning of the year made the Nerazzurri slide up to 9th place, also marking the fate of Stramaccioni.