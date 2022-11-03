Abu Dhabi Ports Group has entered into an agreement to acquire 80% stakes in Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), the global container shipping company. The total value of the 80% stake in the company is 2.9 billion dirhams ($800 million), while the institutional value is 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion), and the entire transaction will be financed through new acquisition financing. The strategic investment with cumulative value contributes to the significant expansion of the group’s global presence in the regional container shipping sector, and supports the implementation of its long-term strategy to become one of the most important players in the world in the short-term and regional shipping sectors. Over the past 12 months, Dubai-based GFS has recorded a strong performance with revenues of $1,085 billion and EBITDA of $521 million (and an EBITDA margin of 48%). And a net profit of $481 million. Global Feeder Shipping owns one of the largest fleet of container ships in the world, which includes 26 owned and operated ships with a total volume of 72,500 TEUs, and its operations cover the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia, and its services link the United Arab Emirates to India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China, South Korea, Djibouti, Vietnam, etc. The Abu Dhabi Ports Group will integrate GFS into its maritime sector, which provides a comprehensive portfolio of shipping services, marine operations and underwater services. The integration of GFS services with Veeders and Transmar will help make Abu Dhabi Ports Group the largest single provider of regional container freight services in the world in terms of the number of ships owned, and the third in the world in terms of tonnage capacity, with 35 ships providing a capacity of 100,000 TEUs. . The acquisition enhances Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s business activities and its link to key markets, improves regional container freight services, and provides tangible cost savings thanks to the large scale of business through the expanded network of shipping lines and the fleet it operates. In addition, the acquisition reinforces the group’s pivotal transportation model by connecting key markets in the Gulf region, India, the Red Sea and Turkey with major ports such as Khalifa Port. The integration of GFS with Sven Feders services also allows for significant savings in operational costs. The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. The current management team of GFS will remain in place, with the company’s founders retaining a 20% stake. His Excellency Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, confirmed that the group will continue the process of developing its business during 2022 in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, benefiting from the growth in its business and the rational investments it makes. He said: “The acquisition of majority stakes in GFS is the largest foreign investment in the history of the group, and constitutes a milestone in the services we provide, and significantly improves our connection with other parts of the world. We aspire to become one of the largest shipping companies in the world offering the widest range of marine services, and there is no doubt that this investment brings us significantly closer to achieving our goal.” For his part, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, pointed out the extensive experience of GFS, which extends for more than 30 years, and its excellence in providing regional container freight services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa regions through its specialized and diversified fleet. He said: “The group’s maritime sector achieved remarkable returns during 2022, which reflects the great demand for shipping services, marine operations and underwater services in the market. Therefore, integrating GFS into our operations enables us to expand our customer base, consolidate our global presence, and benefit from This momentum is in developing our business with the support and directives of our wise leadership, which allowed us to achieve this historic achievement in the path of our group today.” In turn, Amir Maghami, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GFS, said: “GFS is witnessing a defining moment in its path, which is its joining the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to form the largest single provider of freight services in the region. I am proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to a bright future in which we continue to expand our global presence. Continuous improvement of our systems and processes has been a top priority for us in order to serve global trade, and our work under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group will contribute to moving to a higher level of services and support for global customers.” For the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, “Citi” as a financial advisor, and “A&O” as a legal advisor worked for the Abu Dhabi Ports Group in this deal, while “Roland Berger” sponsored the audit procedures for commercial activities, and “KPMG” sponsored the financial and tax audit procedures.