





04:22

During her participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfield suggested addressing drug trafficking as a transnational scourge that must be addressed on the international stage. In particular, she urged the collaboration of the Colombian Government with the repatriation of more than 1,600 prisoners to remove pressure from the overcrowding of its prisons. Daniela Blandón reports.