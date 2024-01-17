If it is planned crossing the United States border it is essential to process the I-94 permit before the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), a document that is used to record the dates of entry and exit from the country.

According to information from the US government, the form I-94 and I-94W, also known as the Visa Wainer Program, is an electronic document that must be presented by all persons entering the United States and, in some cases, it is also requested to carry out certain immigration procedures.

Usually This permit is presented digitally at a land border and can be filled in advance. However, there is also the possibility of delivering a physical document that must be given to the airline during the plane journey.

It is important to pay attention to the moment in which the form has to be submitted because in its electronic versionif you leave the territory of the United States by land, the departure may not be registered correctly, which could later imply some type of misunderstanding making the authorities believe that you never left the country.

The authorities clarified that this permit not required for US citizens, resident aliens returning to the countryforeigners with immigrant visas and most Canadian citizens.

How to request form I-94 for entries and exits to the United States

To obtain the I-94 form you must enter the CBP page and look for the “Apply for new I-94” section and click on “Apply now.” Subsequently, the method of arrival to the United States must be chosen; in this case, it only allows land travel.

It will be necessary to write some personal information such as full name, date of birth and gender, as well as passport and visa number. The next step will be to share the address where you will stay in the United States.

If all the data is correct, the system will generate the request and A fee of US$6 will have to be paid, same that can be covered through the internet. Finally, a receipt will appear that must be presented once you arrive at a port of entry in the United States along with your passport and visa.

Carrying out this procedure online will facilitate the entry process to the North American country, However, a couple of clarifications must be made. It is possible to fill out all the information directly at the port of entry and at that same moment pay the US$6 fee, an amount that does not have to be paid if you arrive in the country by sea or air.

The authorities also recommended that people use the CBP One application through which it will be possible to consult and view the form electronically, request a new one, obtain the history of arrivals and departures, know until what date they are allowed to stay in the United States and resolve some doubts.