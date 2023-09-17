WWhich brand has the most loyal fans? Maybe Alfa Romeo. Because despite modest current sales figures and a thin model range, the Alfa myth lives on. And the Stellantis group, where the company has since joined, is now fueling this with a small series of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Only 33 pieces of this carbon racer with scissor doors are to be built. Apparently all 33 are already pre-ordered. The price will be well beyond 200,000 euros.

The 33 Alfisti, as the Alfa disciples are called, have the choice between the well-known 3.0-liter V6 engine, which produces 620 hp, or a purely electric drive, which even delivers 750 hp to the two axles should. All-wheel drive is mandatory. Regardless of whether electricity or gasoline is used as the power source, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in less than three seconds, and the top speed for both vehicles is given as an approximate 333 km/h.

With a battery that offers 90 kWh, the new Stradale is supposed to travel around 450 kilometers if you drive carefully. That should roughly correspond to the range of the petrol engine if you use the accelerator pedal a little more aggressively. The tank holds 60 liters.

The model for the new Stradale is the Alfa Tipo Stradale 33, of which only 18 units were built for racing between 1967 and 1977. At that time the engine was initially a small eight-cylinder with a displacement of 2.0 or 2.5 liters, and 270 hp had to be enough. However, the Tipo Stradale with its aluminum body was only half as heavy as the new edition 56 years later. The new one weighs 1,500 kilograms, the electric model is even heavier.







The few Stradales from the first series are now traded at prices exceeding one million euros. Alfa has the 2023 models built in a specially founded company called Bottega.