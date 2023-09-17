The three crops are grown in tropical regions, and are considered among the important crops traded globally, while they face repeated crises, especially after they were struck by drought, frost, and related climate change factors. Accordingly, negative expectations have increased regarding the threats of a widespread decline in production and, consequently, an insane rise in prices.

Regarding coffee, over the past four years there has been an insane increase of 200 percent, and prices are likely to continue an upward trajectory in light of the challenges mentioned.

Data from the American Barchart website indicate that the price of coffee (of the Robusta type, which is coffee made from the Coffea reeda plant, which is a strong type of coffee seed with low acidity and high bitterness) rose to $2,688 per ton this September, due to a number of factors, including: These include rising production costs and supply chain crises, as well as uncertainty about climate conditions in developing coffee-producing countries.

Coffee prices tended to rise faster than the overall inflation rate in grocery prices over the past year 2022, especially due to the poor harvest in Brazil.

As for cocoa prices, by the end of the first half of this year, they witnessed their highest level in nearly five decades on the Intercontinental Stock Exchange in London, in light of the production difficulties associated with bad weather conditions in the West African regions.

Accordingly, the International Cocoa Organization said last June that the percentage of shortage in supplies may reach 142 thousand tons, instead of 60 thousand tons in previous estimates.

This is also due to a number of reasons other than climate change, including the loss of momentum in the post-Corona recovery in traditional consumption areas.

As for tea, which is the most consumed beverage in the world after water, it has a global market whose annual revenues exceed $240 billion, according to data from the Statista platform.

According to a report published by the Euromonitor platform last April, tea prices have increased in general, but at a lower rate than other grocery products.

Hot beverages, like all consumer packaged goods industries, have been affected by a wide range of inflationary factors, including rising energy, packaging, transportation and labor costs. Many of them are still high.

Heat waves

For his part, Dr. Nader Nour El-Din, Professor of Water Resources and Irrigation at the Faculty of Agriculture, Cairo University, explained in an exclusive interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that:

Climate disturbances greatly control the quantities of coffee, cocoa and tea crops, as well as their prices globally.

The “Three Stimulants” crops are grown in areas with a tropical climate, highlands, and low temperatures that range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. Therefore, they are usually grown in the highlands of Yemen, Ethiopia, Colombia, and Brazil.

With the climate changes that the world is witnessing, especially over the past two years, the cultivation of coffee, cocoa and tea crops has witnessed turmoil that has led to an increase in their prices. Six months ago, when the heat wave broke, prices began to moderate relatively.

The recent heat wave last July and August brought the situation back into disarray, and had a greater impact on coffee trees.

With long periods of warming, the crop was affected by the death of pollen grains, which hindered the formation of new coffee beans. This resulted in the crop being affected and the price of coffee rising again. It is expected that the price will return to moderation again with the advent of winter.

He said that many of the countries that supply the world with the production of coffee, cocoa and tea, their production has been greatly affected by climate change (..), explaining that low production usually leads to high prices, especially since coffee, cocoa and tea are basic commodities in the whole world with differences in their taste, and one cannot do without them. those goods.

Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Honduras and India top the list of the largest coffee producing countries in the world.

While China, India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam, Japan and Argentina top the list of the largest tea producing countries.

Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil are among the largest cocoa producing countries in the world, according to Statista data.

Climate change threatens to stop production!

In this context, the head of the Environmental Biotechnology Department and member of the Arab Union for Climate and Environment, Tahseen Shoala, told the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that coffee, cocoa, and tea are important crops in many countries, indicating that they are crops that need to grow in a climate characterized by rain. Heavy.

He explained that in light of global climate changes, there has been a decline in the production of those countries referred to, noting, for example, that in Kenya, coffee production rates have decreased by 26 percent as a result of climate changes, and that there are producing countries that are threatened with their production stopping completely. Accordingly, it is believed that the global agricultural map may change by 90 percent in the coming periods in light of climate change factors.

He continued: The climatic nature of some countries will change. For example, countries that witness heavy rains may face a scarcity of rain, and therefore agriculture based on that rain, such as coffee, cocoa, or tea, will be affected, and those countries will need to change their strategy regarding agriculture and usual crops.

Regarding the alternatives that can be turned to in order to maintain the continued production of coffee, cocoa and tea, a member of the Arab Union for Climate and Environment stressed that all countries distinguished by their production must preserve the origins of these crops and begin using modern technologies such as CRISPR technology (a technology that allows changing the genes of the plants themselves without having to borrow from A different plant), to make those plants resistant to climate change and diseases, so that they are able to grow in unsuitable climatic conditions.

He pointed out that the need for abundant water in their cultivation of coffee, tea and cocoa can be circumvented by growing the plant in the summer and using large amounts of sprinkler irrigation, provided that they are planted under tall trees such as mango trees to protect the plants, pointing out that the final crop will not be the same. Its quality when grown in other than its country of origin, but it guarantees the world continued production.

Regarding the benefits of CRISPR technology during agriculture, and developing types of coffee, cocoa, and tea capable of withstanding heat and drought stress, he explained that it enables countries to produce the plant within a short period, and also produces a plant adapted to the nature of the climatic conditions in which it grows, in addition to that it has no negative impact. On the environment, it would reduce emissions and pollution resulting from fertilizers.