Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:

ALREADY ARRIVED

The Uruguayan Lucas Rodríguez reinforcement of the Atlas arrived in Guadalajara. The press people did not allow him to speak. Courtesy Jalisco TV. pic.twitter.com/9B5reZUk4K – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) January 20, 2022

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 18, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 15, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | Jan 18, 2022 Benjamin War | Jan 19, 2022

It comes from Montevideo City and it does so as a loan for one year with the option to purchase.

“The opportunity is complicated right now, by decision of the Club and I have all the respect and understand that all this is a business”. – Paul Arriola on his possible signing with Club América. pic.twitter.com/BAjXN3tgbt — Josh Mendoza (@JoshimarMM) January 20, 2022

“With all due respect, I don’t have anything concrete right now about my future, obviously not everything is my decision if I want to go or not, I want to go where it helps me get to the World Cup, the opportunity is complicated, I understand that this is a business”, said the selected of the U.S.

In addition to this, the journalist Ruben Rodriguez He shared that the main obstacle was the economic issue because he was asking for about four million dollars, something complicated for the azulcrema economy.

Martín Bravo, former player and champion with Pumas, will play with Tlaxcala in Expansión https://t.co/mHDceeHcSp pic.twitter.com/OA6fk4MtTJ — Halftime (@halftime) January 19, 2022

End of the novel! Pol Fernández leaves Cruz Azul and goes to Boca Juniors https://t.co/XOK690LNuZ pic.twitter.com/YPfJ8kMq3K — Halftime (@halftime) January 19, 2022

The midfielder is a new reinforcement of the xeneizes and signed for three years with a transaction of two million dollars that the Cruz Azul board will receive.

In this way, the South American broke his word with the Peruvian coach John Reynoso, to whom he told that he would remain the remaining six months of his contract at La Noria.

? OFFICIAL! ? Tigres announces the incorporation of Chilean Igor Lichnovsky for Clausura 2022. *He already had a stage in Mexico with Cruz Azul. All the details ?https://t.co/0l3a1DTpAj pic.twitter.com/6c04tdNpFs — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 19, 2022

“Incomparable, the 27-year-old Chilean will arrive in the next few days to present his medical exams and close his contract with Tigres”, published the club in their social networks.

For his own squadra B, Celta follows the Italian-Messican Eugenio Pizzuto who has now rescisso now his contract with Lille. Pizzuto is a midfielder, from midfielder, class 2002 ???? pic.twitter.com/ukNgNdkDpb — Dani_Servadei ???????️‍? (@DaniloServadei) January 18, 2022

according to the newspaper The Uncheck, the Tuzo youth squad is in the sights of Celta de Vigo, where his countrymen already play Nestor Araujo Y Orbelin Pineda, closing possibilities of returning to Aztec football.

Carlos Salcedo will soon travel to the US to do physical tests and be presented with Toronto https://t.co/PphjUCy0Yw pic.twitter.com/eCo0B6pGpr — Halftime (@halftime) January 19, 2022

The defender of tigers is expected between Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles, California, where the squad of the mls, according to sources close to Halftime, Well, he would have already signed his three-year contract with an option for a fourth.

LAST MINUTE! Luis Abram is a new Cruz Azul player. Sources close to the Peruvian central revealed to RECORD that the agreement is total between both clubs. Loan with option to purchase. ✍️ @Armand_Mel91 Soon more details pic.twitter.com/wUo6aJCywa – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 20, 2022

With this, the search for the central defender that the sky-blue team was looking for so much was sealed.

RENEWED WITH THE FLOCK ✍ https://t.co/3qM7zhg3v6 Chivas continue to tie up their best elements and therefore reached an agreement with Gilberto Sepúlveda to renew his contract that expired in December 2022 https://t.co/3qM7zhg3v6 pic.twitter.com/MZbF7Tv7po – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 19, 2022

According to ESPN, the extension of the link was given this Tuesday, without disclosing further details or the time for which it will remain in the fold.

America, without offers for Pedro Aquino? ?The player’s entourage denies an offer for the Peruvian midfielder. https://t.co/nwF3nxu6Zn – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) January 19, 2022

But nevertheless, CLEAR BRAND He said the opposite, that there is no offer for the selected Inca.

?? Negotiations for Juan Otero were reactivated. Everything points to him being the chosen one ‼️ Information of @AdriMaldonadoL https://t.co/XFDIlrpPqy – Alejandro Orvañanos (@ale_orvananos) January 20, 2022

The offensive interested the capital board at the end of last semester, however, the first contact did not materialize and until now the negotiations have been reactivated.

? REINFORCEMENT! ⚪️ Alexis Gutiérrez arrives on loan to Tapatío… https://t.co/Lh6dHaxzS3 pic.twitter.com/G1xiGwK5oW – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 20, 2022

The steering wheel will arrive this Thursday at the Perla Tapatia to carry out the respective medical examinations.

Several Canadian media say that Yeferson Soteldo is coming to tigers. pic.twitter.com/HdQ00Jm2S5 – Draft Tigers (@DraftTigres) January 16, 2022

?? The #FC_Juarez has signed Argentine central defender Marcos Mauro (31 | #Cadiz) as a free agent. pic.twitter.com/A4dqtz2N5L — Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) January 19, 2022

? Ayron Del Valle (32) has a verbal agreement with #Once Caldas to become the new striker for ‘Blanco Blanco’ ? If he passes the medical exams, he will sign for a year. Information next to @alexisnews pic.twitter.com/fy7lLqYXRp — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 19, 2022

This Wednesday he carried out his medical exams to sign.

Carlo Leather arrives as reinforcement to @CFroadrunner for Closing 22. 22-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder who arrives from South America in Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/CdyksmyVy5 – Orange Tribune (@TribunaNaranja) January 19, 2022

Grupo Pachuca has acquired the federative rights of Byron Castillo (??, 23 years old) side who arrives from Barcelona SC of Ecuador, will travel to Pachuca next week to perform medical tests. pic.twitter.com/tyUCJ6bE54 – Transfer Liga MX (@TransferLigaMX) January 20, 2022

The side will travel next week to carry out medical tests and finalize his pass with León.