The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has already started, but some clubs are still looking for additions to fight for the title.
Then we leave you all the highs, lows and the Stove Football:
The new Atlas reinforcement has arrived. The Uruguayan winger arrived at the Perla Tapatia to take rigorous exams and sign his contract.
It comes from Montevideo City and it does so as a loan for one year with the option to purchase.
The striker of D.C. United He accepted that there are negotiations between America and his club, although he accepts that his arrival at Nido looks complicated, since there are other MLS teams interested in his services, including Charlotte F.C. and the FC Dallas.
“With all due respect, I don’t have anything concrete right now about my future, obviously not everything is my decision if I want to go or not, I want to go where it helps me get to the World Cup, the opportunity is complicated, I understand that this is a business”, said the selected of the U.S.
In addition to this, the journalist Ruben Rodriguez He shared that the main obstacle was the economic issue because he was asking for about four million dollars, something complicated for the azulcrema economy.
The Argentine striker returns to Mexico after three years, but this time he will play in the Expansion League with the Coyotes of Tlaxcala, Well, both reached an agreement, lacking only to stamp their signature on the contract to make their return official. The Rat comes from playing with him Atletico San Martin of his country.
After having a two-week special permit to attend to personal matters in Argentina, Pol finalized his contract with Boca Juniors.
The midfielder is a new reinforcement of the xeneizes and signed for three years with a transaction of two million dollars that the Cruz Azul board will receive.
In this way, the South American broke his word with the Peruvian coach John Reynoso, to whom he told that he would remain the remaining six months of his contract at La Noria.
Tigres made the arrival of the Chilean defender official, who leaves the Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia.
“Incomparable, the 27-year-old Chilean will arrive in the next few days to present his medical exams and close his contract with Tigres”, published the club in their social networks.
After making it known that the Mexican would not continue with the Lille from France, it is known that he would already have a possible new destination.
according to the newspaper The Uncheck, the Tuzo youth squad is in the sights of Celta de Vigo, where his countrymen already play Nestor Araujo Y Orbelin Pineda, closing possibilities of returning to Aztec football.
In the next few hours El Titán could be traveling to the United States to undergo rigorous physical and medical tests to later be made official as a reinforcement of the Toronto F.C..
The defender of tigers is expected between Thursday and Friday in Los Angeles, California, where the squad of the mls, according to sources close to Halftime, Well, he would have already signed his three-year contract with an option for a fourth.
This Wednesday Machine reached an agreement with grenade from Spain for the services of the Peruvian defender, who comes on loan for one year.
With this, the search for the central defender that the sky-blue team was looking for so much was sealed.
Chivas reached an agreement with the central defender to renew his contract, which expired in December 2022.
According to ESPN, the extension of the link was given this Tuesday, without disclosing further details or the time for which it will remain in the fold.
Supposedly the Daily Record reported that the Eagles They would have received an offer for the Peruvian that would be around seven million dollars, so they are analyzing their response, without making the club known, although in the past the premier league was the interested one.
But nevertheless, CLEAR BRAND He said the opposite, that there is no offer for the selected Inca.
The name of the Colombian from Santos Laguna sounds to reach the America.
The offensive interested the capital board at the end of last semester, however, the first contact did not materialize and until now the negotiations have been reactivated.
The attacker left Blue Cross to join the Tapatio on the Expansion League, with a one-year assignment with a purchase option.
The steering wheel will arrive this Thursday at the Perla Tapatia to carry out the respective medical examinations.
It was mentioned that the Venezuelan Toronto F.C. could reach tigers in operation by the departure of Charles SalcedoHowever, according to the website Torcedores.com from Brazil, Blue Cross I would also be in the fight for the end.
Juárez announced the signing of the 1.90-meter Argentine defender, who comes from the Cadiz from Spain.
After spending the last semester with Merida deer on the Expansion League, the Colombian would play with the Once Caldas of his country.
This Wednesday he carried out his medical exams to sign.
The Ecuadorian end of the IA South America Montevideo becomes a reinforcement roadrunner in the silver division.
Pachuca Group has acquired the federative rights of the Ecuadorian Barcelona of Guayaquil.
The side will travel next week to carry out medical tests and finalize his pass with León.
