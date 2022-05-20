Storms Up to 40 people were injured in the tornado in western Germany, ten seriously

The tornado wreaked havoc in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

About 30-40 people have been injured in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany as a tornado swept through the cities of Paderborn and Lippstadt. Ten of the injuries are serious. Among other things, they talk about it German newspaper Bild and the news agency AFP.

According to the director of the Lippstadt rescue service, the tornado caused serious damage in Lippstadt, and the tower of the church in Hellinghausen, among others, collapsed.

Police in Paderborn say the tornado caused millions of euros in damage when, for example, trees were uprooted and fell on their roofs.

Several trains had to be re-routed due to the storm and road traffic was disrupted.

Paderbornin according to police, the area has had unusually high temperatures compared to the season. The German Meteorological Institute had issued a storm warning on Friday, forecasting wind speeds of up to about 36 meters per second.

The storm is expected to move towards the eastern parts of the country.