As anticipated in April, some Ubisoft games are about to enter the catalog Xbox Game Passstarting with Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor in the Marching Fire version. Now we have the official status also in the release dates, with a third title that will be added to the list.

June 1st will therefore be the moment of the first Assassin’s Creed of the new era, with a total upheaval of mechanics and gameplay, set in Ptolemaic Egypt, closely followed by For Honor, on the 7th of the same month. Both titles will arrive in both cloud, console and PC versions.

This first tranche of the title seems to be the prelude to the landing of Ubisoft + on the Microsoft service, as happened for EA Play. This would dramatically expand an already huge offer, relying on franchises rich in history and above all fanbase.

The official status is still missing but this arrival of the two titles, also surrounded by numerous rumors, does not leave much room for doubt, in a partnership that would be suitable for both Ubisoft and Microsoft.

Source: VGC