Rescuers announced a storm warning on Monday, January 10, in the Okhta District of the Sakhalin Region due to adverse natural events. This was reported in the press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Emergency warnings and recommendations for response have been sent to the administration of the municipality and to the interacting structures. The forces and means designed to eliminate the possible consequences of adverse natural phenomena are ready to respond, “says on the site departments.

It is noted that a blizzard, snowfall and wind with gusts of up to 15-20 m / s are predicted on the territory of the northern region of the region.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sakhalin Region recommended not to leave the settlements without special need, to postpone fishing and hunting trips, to beware of breaking electrical wires, as well as falling trees, poles and elements of buildings.

On January 3, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnodar Territory warned the residents of Sochi about the danger of landslides and avalanches due to subsidence of the soil. According to the ministry, avalanche danger was noted in the mountains of the region at a level above 2.5 thousand meters, in Sochi, avalanche danger was above 1.5 thousand meters above sea level.

A day earlier, the increased danger of avalanches was announced by the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations in the mountainous terrain of the Kamchatka Territory. It was about the territories of the cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Elizovsky (especially the Paratunka river basin), Ust-Bolsheretsky, Sobolevsky, Bystrinsky, Milkovsky and Ust-Kamchatsky districts.

In December, the Kamchatka Avalanche Center also issued a storm warning of an increased risk of avalanches. Fans of extreme sports, tourists and hunters were advised to be extremely careful and, if possible, refrain from holding events in the mountains.