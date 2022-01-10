Two tourists are staying at a hotel in San Pedro in a file image. / Nacho GArcía / AGM

The Murcia Region tourist experience voucher has closed its first phase, which ran from November 10 to December 17, with almost 500 nights reserved in regulated accommodation in the Region of Murcia. Exactly 470 nights have been subsidized for a total of 198 beneficiaries, of which three out of four came from f