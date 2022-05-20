Home page World

Tobias Utz

On Friday there is a warning of severe thunderstorms: The German Weather Service assumes severe weather in large parts of Germany.

+++ 6.45 p.m.: Central Hesse is also affected by the thunderstorm front over Germany. For the Lahn-Dill district, parts of the Gießen and Marburg-Biedenkopf districts the German weather service, warning level 4, warned of “extreme storms”. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Apart from heavy rain, there could be flooding and falling branches – tornadoes are definitely a possibility.

+++6.25 p.m.: According to the German Weather Service (DWD), heavy thunderstorms are now also taking place between the Harz Mountains and the Swabian Jura, which are expected to shift eastwards in the next few hours.

+++ 5.30 p.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) there is apparently a tornado danger. The German Weather Service had warned of this several times during the day. The weather phenomenon is currently occurring south of Arnsberg in Sauerland, as Jan Schenk from the weather service “The Wheater Channel” reports: “It’s intense. It’s very, very dangerous.” A tornado is apparently also raging in Lippstadt, between Dortmund and Paderborn, as a video on Twitter shows. This is reported, among other things, by the news portal Focus Online with reference to the local fire brigade.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Furthermore, warnings of the explosive weather situation are being issued in numerous urban and rural districts in Germany. The violet warning level is therefore already in place in numerous circles. According to a definition by the German Weather Service, this means “warning of extreme weather”: This primarily affects the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including . The latest update from the DWD states: “In a strip from North Rhine-Westphalia and northern Rhineland-Palatinate to Brandenburg, Saxony and northern Bavaria, extreme thunderstorms with severe storm and hurricane gusts as well as heavy rain and hail are spreading in some cases.”

The purple warning level already applies in districts in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Severe weather in Germany: the German weather service warns on Friday

+++ 2 p.m.: The German Weather Service updated its severe weather warnings in Germany at noon. Accordingly, severe thunderstorms are now also being warned in northern Bavaria. “Based on the latest model forecasts, we have extended our advance information before heavy thunderstorms in the late afternoon to large parts of Franconia and the northern Upper Palatinate,” it said on Twitter.

The German Weather Service warns of severe weather on Friday.

+++ 1 p.m.: At noon, the DWD expects “very violent thunderstorms” in central Germany. “From midday, locally very violent thunderstorms from the west, shifting eastwards over the course. Side effects of heavy heavy rain, hurricane gusts, large hail. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” said a statement.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia, has called on the population to be careful in line with the DWD warning. “Please stay at home. Avoid spending time outdoors. In particular, keep your distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines! Don’t go into the basement or lower floors,” Reul told dpa. “Take the warnings from the German Weather Service very seriously.”

+++ 11.15 a.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia, the first severe storms are expected around noon. Due to the threat of thunderstorms, all schools in Cologne will be closed from 11.30 a.m. This was announced by the district government on Friday morning. It was previously announced in Rhineland-Palatinate that all schools in the Ahrweiler district should remain closed on Friday.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: two thunderstorm lines expected

First report from Friday, May 20, 11:00 a.m.: Frankfurt – After the first thunderstorm front, which swept across some regions of Germany on Thursday (May 19), there is a risk of severe weather on Friday (May 20). The German Weather Service has issued a warning that extremely heavy rain – with up to 100 liters of water per square meter – and strong winds are possible. Supercells and tornadoes are also said to be possible.

However, the storm events vary greatly from region to region: the warning relates primarily to the low mountain ranges. There is a risk of flash floods because the rainwater cannot drain away very quickly. The first major thunderstorm front is expected in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Friday afternoon. In Cologne and in the Bergisches Land it is supposed to rain heavily. In addition, there are heavy thunderstorms, which will probably rage at the same time in Belgium. These could then move towards Germany.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: second line of thunderstorms in the south in the evening

Later in the afternoon it is forecast that the storm will move towards Lower Saxony. It could hit the Hanover area as early as 5 p.m. Further north, in Hamburg or Schleswig-Holstein, only spurs of the thunderstorm front are likely to be active.

In the evening, however, there is also a risk of storms in southern Germany. For Hesse, for example, the DWD has issued a regional thunderstorm warning. This should be the second thunderstorm line. Parts of Bavaria, Hesse and Thuringia in particular could be affected. It will probably storm into the night, heavy rain is also expected in this case.

This ticker about the storms in Germany is updated throughout the day. (do with dpa/AFP)