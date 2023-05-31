Elisa Maino: “If I had moved the phone earlier I would now be on a yacht”

There is controversy on the web for the statements of Elisa Maino, a well-known tiktoker who infuriated the followers for an answer she gave to a fan.

On his profile In fact, Instagram Elisa Maino gave some followers the opportunity to ask her some questions. Some of them complimented her for never losing her enthusiasm and always having been consistent in publishing her content.

A comment to which the tiktoker replied: “If I had moved the phone like this at thirteen I would now be on the yacht. I have never let myself be discouraged by the free criticism and insults I have received, I have always followed my dream and for this I have also gained a lot of credibility”.

Statement that some fans did not like, who accused Elisa Maino of being arrogant. “Before talking about the yacht, go break your back in the mine or on the shipyard and then let’s see if you lower your wings” someone wrote.

And again: “Social networks should close permanently and then you will see that instead of the boat you think of 1200 euros a month”.

“The problem is not these tiktokers who improvise good at doing something, but the companies that promote them” is the thought of another follower.