Williams, Monaco to be cancelled

A Monte-Carlo race too bad to be true, even for the Williams. The Grove team has constantly occupied the slums of the standings and was the only one to suffer overtaking despite the complications that the streets of the Principality entail for those who want to go on the attack. A sign that last Sunday the FW45s had a pace well below the competition.

To restart there is the Grand Prix of Spainwith the Montmeló circuit which opens up a string of real tracks, where Williams intends to move in the constructors’ standings, stopped at the little point conquered by Alex Albon in the opening round of the 2023 World Championship.

Albon’s words

“I’m really looking forward to going to Barcelona this week because after a few road circuits, we finally hit a track. It’s a track where all the teams and drivers have done a million laps, so we’re quite experienced“, these are the words of Albon. “It’s a good track to get to know the car, with a mix of low and high speed: with track modifications (the chicane before the final corner has been removed, note) the average speed will be higher and therefore it will be an interesting change. I think it will make the circuit more fun and more drivable, let’s see how it goes. It shouldn’t be a suitable track for usor at least it hasn’t been before, but these changes may help us be a little more competitive“.

Sargeant’s words

Logan Sargeanthere on the podium in Formula 2 and Formula 3 in 2022 and 2020 respectively, added: “I am excited and ready for Barcelona this weekend. It’s a track where I have many good memories from the past and which I enjoy driving. It should be quite complicated due to the conditions and the fact that in general it is a very degraded track, but we are prepared for the weekend“.