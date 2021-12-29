About R$ 15 million were initially made available to serve municipalities in Bahia affected by heavy rains in recent weeks. In addition, nearly R$ 50 million are “about to be released”, according to the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, interviewed this Wednesday (29) in the program the voice of Brazil.

“We carried out a series of actions linked to rescuing people, transporting food to areas that were unable to connect to their common logistical condition, clearing roads, and medicines. This is what we call an answer: at first, we made resources available so that the municipalities could buy food, supplies”, he explained.

A second moment, which the folder s refers to as resumption, includes the restoration of essential services that have been interrupted in the midst of storms, such as water and electricity supply, in addition to the removal of debris in cities. “The third moment, which is yet to come, is the reconstruction of the physical structure that may have been damaged”, completed Marinho.

the voice of Brazil

The participation of the head of the Ministry of Regional Development is part of the series of interviews that will be broadcast in the program the voice of Brazil until the last day of the year. There will be regular broadcast of the program on the 31st.

the voice of Brazil It is broadcast on all Brazilian radio broadcasting stations, between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm (Brasilia time), from Monday to Friday. The program can also be followed by social networks and the channel of TV Brasil Gov on Youtube.

