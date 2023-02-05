Rodolfo Muñoz, percussionist of Peruvian origin, but with a musical history as broad as the echo of the instruments he plays, embodies the mixture of musical traditions between his country of origin, Africa and France. Also a composer, he evokes the various schools that have nurtured his compositions and the complicity with innumerable artists such as the pianist Simon Bolzinger and his company ‘Tambor y canto’.

‘El país de ayer’, a production by the Tambor y Canto company, is the most recent of Rodolfo Muñoz’s compositions. Its director, Simon Bolzinger, had the idea of ​​”putting it to the sauce of Drum and Singing, with percussion as a rhythmic base”. And it is that the percussions are for Rodolfo Muñoz like the air he breathes.

The artist began the study of Afro-Peruvian percussion at an early age, a training that has accompanied him throughout his career. “Traditional percussion is learned with teachers, I have had many teachers who have given me that oral transmission. My entire sound world is the percussions of my country”, he tells us. “Later I traveled to Cuba, I followed that oral tradition but I didn’t stay there,” he adds.

Rodolfo Muñoz has lived in France for more than two decades. Before him he spent five years at the Ecole de Beaux Arts (Fine Arts) studying architecture. “The union that I made between music and architecture is a very simple thing, what can be said to be the measure. And what I liked the most in architecture was that through civilizations, from the birth of man to today, it has a parallel. Man is born, humanity is born and music is quickly born. And that was always in my body ”, he confesses at Escala in Paris.

“The opportunities that we have must be known how to take them, because mixing our culture with the culture of jazz, French culture or classical music is the most important thing we can do to be able to unite our cultures and be able to reach a common result”, he highlights. the percussionist who has toured dozens of countries and festivals, being the one in Bamako, Mali, of which he keeps the best memory.

A fan of musical cocktails, Rodolfo Muñoz is not only a performer and composer, he also teaches traditional percussion from Peru and collaborates with the Philharmonie de Paris.