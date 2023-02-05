Walla: Ukraine called on Israel to condemn Russia’s special operation and issue a $500 million loan

Ukraine, on the eve of the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Kyiv, demanded to publicly condemn the Russian special military operation (SVO), writes Walla edition.

Journalists, citing sources in Kyiv, spoke about the demand of the Ukrainian authorities to Israel. According to the publication, Kyiv wants “public condemnation” of the Russian special operation and “an expression of support for the territorial integrity of the country.”

The newspaper added that the Ukrainian side asked Israel to approve a $500 million loan. In addition, Kyiv wants to send military and civilians to Israel for treatment. According to an unnamed Ukrainian official, a potential meeting between Cohen and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky depends on Israel’s willingness to take steps in favor of Kyiv. “The President will not meet with Cohen for a photo shoot,” he pointed out.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine agreed with Israel to receive military assistance – Jerusalem has already begun to transfer warning technologies for missiles and drones to Kyiv.