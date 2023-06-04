Proud to be able to join the noble cause of institutions such as Los Mochis Food Bank and Diocesan Caritasthis week we reiterate our commitment to make bean donations from AARFS members for the well-being of many.

We extend the invitation to all our farming community to participate in the AgroMic Online courses to be held at the AARFS facilities, from June 7 to 15, where the topics are aimed at farmers, students and agronomists who want increase their knowledge in the proper management of diseases that affect horticultural crops and grains; such topics are: Integrated Crop Management (MIC), Management of Fusaruim in Vegetables, Management of Meloidogyne in Vegetables, Management of Diseases in Maize and Beans. Don’t be left out as space is limited. More information on the phone 668 136 0964.

Producer friend! this season of threshing, in AARFS we joined the campaign NO soca burning, inviting him to join this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects climate change. join with AARFS AC to the NO BURNING OF SOCA! and together we make the change.

According to the weekly report of the Market area of ​​the AARFS, this week the financial markets were influenced by climatic factors and political decisions. The United States Congress and Senate voted in favor of raise the debt ceiling, which resolved the uncertainty in the financial sectors, although it will imply budget cuts. The United States net export sales report was announced, reflecting 186,700 tons of cornwhich one Mexico was his biggest client with 172,400 tons importeds. In addition, new international production projections were presented by AgRural, increasing the Brazilian corn production forecast to 137 million tons. On the other hand, Russia also increased its wheat export expectations to 55 million tons for the 2023-2024 cycle.

Producer friend! If you delivered documentation and your harvest in the AARFS, We invite you to come closer, to know the current conditions for the commercialization of your harvest. Call 668 227 1612 for more information or visit the AARFS offices.

We remind all our producers that in the AARFS we have excellent quality of products and services, where you can find a complete line of automotive and machinery accumulators, as well as oils for your engine and hydraulic system; Likewise, we have diesel at very competitive prices with service to your field liter by liter. Call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

In AARFS AC We have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo. In addition, we have at your disposal UREA of the highest quality with improved and very competitive prices for our members. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Call 668-112-0807 for more information.

As of June 1, the North Sinaloa dam system reports a storage of 757 million cubic meters for the 23.7% of its capacity; 1,030 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo to the Luis Donaldo Colosio 31.1% capacity and 228 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez with the 44.1% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,015 million cubic meters.

The price of beans was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $33 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at 17.50 pesos per dollar.

