The European Union continues to show strong commitment in the fight against pollution and climate change, as highlighted by the recent Green Houses DirectiveThis policy aims to discourage the use of heating systems powered by fossil fuelssuch as methane gas, proposing a complete transition to renewable energy by 2040. As of January 2025, the installation of new fossil fuel plants will no longer benefit from economic incentives

, pushing consumers towards more sustainable alternatives.

Second Stefano Dallabona, CEO of Viessmann Italia:”2024 could be the last year to take advantage of tax deductions, such as the ecobonus, to replace existing gas or diesel systems with more efficient and less polluting gas appliances. The issue becomes critical”, Dallabona continues, “especially in those cases where the updating of the systems with carbon-free technologies, such as heat pumps, is made complex or impossible by the layout of the building”.

The possibility of taking advantage of the Renovation Bonus and the Ecobonus for condensing boilers until December 31, 2024 offers consumers the opportunity to modernize their heating systems with significant economic savings. Viessmann promotes the purchase of new solutions through the Acquisto Facile program, which allows you to finance the investment at favorable rates through a network of qualified installers.

In addition to condensing boilers, Viessmann supports the adoption of renewable technologies such as heat pumps, hybrid systems and photovoltaics. These solutions not only reduce dependence on fossil fuels but also improve energy efficiency and home autonomy.. The adoption of these technologies, supported by government incentives, represents an important step towards greater environmental sustainability.