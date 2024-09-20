In addition to being the star of the recent discount initiative within the Xbox Publisher Sale series, 505 Games is also the star of the Free Play Days of this week, which allow you to download and play well 10 Free Games This Weekendfor subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.
Starting September 19th and until 9:00 a.m. on Monday September 23rd, it will be possible to freely download and play the following titles on Xbox, as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass, Core, or Ultimate subscription:
Thorough testing before any purchases
This is a nice assortment of titles, although they are not particularly new, so they are free and complete to try out this weekend.
Anyone who is a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (essentially former Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) can download these titles for free.
These are full games, not demos, so any saves and progress can be transferred directly to the standard version of the titles should you decide to purchase them.
