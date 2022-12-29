Also Giorgia Meloni joins the chorus of critics regarding the decision taken by the European Union to ban cars with internal combustion engines from 2035. The will to say stop stop for diesel and petrol by the EU Commission, which has emerged in recent months, has raised quite a few controversies and the leader of the Brothers of Italy and Italian prime minister has now also joined the ranks of opponents. The prime minister spoke on the automotive theme during the usual year-end press conference, using sharp words against what was decided in the EU.

“Not producing more fossil fuel engines in 2035 is unreasonable. I consider it profoundly harmful to our production system. It seems to me that it is a subject on which there is transversal convergence at the Italian level and I intend to use this convergence to forcefully pose the question”. A very clear position that echoes what Matteo Salvini said a few weeks ago and more recently also by Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria. “Companies cannot be forced to sell only Euro 7 diesel from July 2025 when you already say that internal combustion cars will be outlawed from 2035 – Salvini commented – It is clear what it means to tie themselves hand and foot to Chinese industry. Every now and then I doubt that in Brussels there is someone on the payroll not of European citizens, but of the People’s Republic of China, otherwise certain absolutely suicidal economic choices would not be explained”.

Bonomi instead had even pointed the finger at Qatargate, questioning the integrity of the European institutions: “The story of corruption involving members of the EU Parliament should make us think because it raises doubts that some measures have been influenced by foreign economies. In this regard, I wonder if the choices made for example on the automotive sector, or as more recently on the subject of packaging, are choices made in a completely conscious way or were adopted on the basis of external pressures”.