Mexico.- The national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortesdemanded the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto Lopez, stop “blackmailing and pressuring” local governments and congresses to approve the military reform about the National Guard.

Through a statement published on November 3, Marko Cortés told Adán Augusto López that Morena already has more than the 17 local congresses it needs to start the military reform, for which he demanded that he stop lobbying in favor of the initiative in the states of the country.

“We demand that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, stop his obsession with pressuring local congresses to approve the constitutional reform, they already have more than the 17 local congresses necessary to be able to publish their mistaken reform; Therefore, we require that stop blackmailing state governments by offering support in exchange for committing local legislators to approve the mistaken reform that militarizes security,” said the PAN member.

The PAN leader charged that with his actions the head of the Segob is promoting polarization of the country with “aim to distract” Mexicans of the country’s major problems, such as insecurity.

Instead of lobbying, he pointed out that Adán Augusto should concentrate on attending to the nearly 2 thousand 500 homicides registered in Mexico during Octoberthe most violent month of the year, despite the fact that “the National Guard has already been militarized since March 2019”.

In this sense, Marko Cortés, the General Secretary of the PAN, Cecilia Patrón Laviada, and the National Coordinator of local PAN deputies, Enrique Vargas del Villar, pointed out that neither with the “hugs the criminals” policy The federal government has managed to contain the violence, and has even allowed criminal groups to grow.

In turn, the PAN reiterated its position of maintaining the command of the civilian National Guardas established by the Constitution, in addition to strengthen, equip and train municipal and state policereinforcing coordination with the federal government to combat crimes that affect Mexican families more effectively.

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, during the 45 months that the AMLO government has been in power, 10,794 intentional homicides have been registered, a figure much higher than the 66,000 cases registered in the same period during Enrique’s six-year term. Peña grandson.