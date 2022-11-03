Neon Genesis Evangelion (series review here) remains one of the largest anime franchises in existence, and its legacy thrives decades after its release.

The action-packed story has everything a science fiction tale needs and its complex themes make it perfect for all audiences.

It hasn’t been long and Evangelion puts into action its latest iteration with the reboot of the film. Now, it looks like a project live-action is coming.

The news comes straight from Japan when the team overseeing Tokyo Kabukicho Tower shared an update with fans.

Right now, the skyscraper is under construction and makes way for all kinds of businesses that will attract tourists. And apparently, the hotel will give Evangelion its play and hotel of him when it opens.

According to the builders, the skyscraper will house the Milano-Za Theater, and its first show will be all about Evangelion. The show will be titled Evangelion Beyond and director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui will supervise the direction and script.

The theater will promote this live release by playing all Evangelion movies in its theater. And to sweeten the deal, her concert hall booked Yoko Takahashi, the singer from the classic Evangelion opening, to perform as one of her first guests.

The tower will also include a hotel. Groove Hotel Shinjuku will bring Lifestyle Hotel Eva to the tower when it opens. The rooms will all be inspired by the anime’s various mechanical suits, and of course the gift shop will sell special merchandise.