The two candidates to succeed Republican Kevin McCarthy as leader of the United States House of Representatives, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, submitted themselves to the screening of their colleagues on Tuesday, before whom they presented their candidacy behind closed doors.

(You can read: Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan in the midst of the conflict in Gaza)

The meeting, which lasted for hours, did not end up coming together for either of the two candidates.according to US media reports, solidifying the uncertainty of the future of the Republican leadership in Congress.

(Continue reading: United States: Senator Marco Rubio points out Gustavo Petro for ‘anti-Israel narrative’)

Scalise emphasized the situation on the border in his speech, while Jordan focused on the state budget, according to a source who was present at the meeting, where press access was not allowed, as detailed to the Axios portal.

Both legislators pledged to give their support to each other once the party chooses who it will propose as a candidate to fill Kevin McCarthy’s vacancy. who was removed from his position last week, according to the network cnn.

(Also: Joe Biden promises that the United States will give Israel everything it needs to defend itself)

This Tuesday’s meeting is the previous step to an internal vote that will take place this Wednesday, in which it will be decided who continues with the process.

The leadership of the House of Representatives is temporarily in the hands of Patrick McHenry, representative of North Carolina’s 10th district, after McCarthy was removed on October 3 following a motion against him presented by fellow conservative Matt Gaetz. , a member of the most radical wing of the formation.

(See also: The new agreement between Venezuela and the US to receive deportees)

Although McCarthy initially noted that he did not plan to run again for the position of “speaker”, the name by which that position is known in English, this Monday he left that possibility open by stating that his eventual return to the leadership of the Lower House is in the hands of his party.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

“I will let them make whatever decision,” he stressed at a press conference.

For now, according to the digital Political, neither Scalise nor Jordan nor McCarthy have the necessary support, but McCarthy has loyal legislators, from the centrist wing, who promise to nominate him to return to office.

(In context: What is at stake in the United States House of Representatives after the departure of Kevin McCarthy?)

In fact, McCarthy himself stated this Monday that his possible return to the leadership of the institution is in the hands of his party. The Republican made these statements despite the fact that last week he announced that he would not run for re-election after he was removed from office.

“This is a decision that the conference (the Republican parliamentary group) must make. I will let them make whatever decision,” responded the congressman when asked at a press conference about his possible return to the front of the House.

McCarthy declared that whether or not he is re-elected as “speaker”, the name in English by which the president of the House is known, he will continue to be a congressman making the proposals he believes are necessary.

(See also: Trump reveals who he will support to lead the US House of Representatives.)

Jordan currently holds the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee and Scalise is the Republican majority leader in that chamber.

This is a decision that must be made by the conference (the Republican parliamentary group). I’ll let them make whatever decision.

The latter is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and there are those who consider this to be a factor against him: “I think his health is a problem. I don’t want someone who is going to get worse in the job. It’s hard work in the job.” that you have to be everywhere,” Jordan supporter Ralph Norman told CNN.

Until there is a new president, The Lower House remains practically paralyzed, without the possibility of approving new legislation, at a time when the budgets for the current fiscal year are being negotiated and when aid to Ukraine or Israel is also up in the air..

(We recommend: Can Trump become the new president of Congress after McCarthy’s dismissal?)

“The House has to get back to work and that means we have to elect the speaker,” Scalise said Monday night after another closed-door meeting held by Republicans, who took control of it after the elections. November 2022 midterm elections.

The Democratic candidacy

The Democrats in the United States Congress, for their part, elected the legislator this Tuesday Hakeem Jeffries as his candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a unanimous vote, the Democratic congressmen of the Lower House gave the green light to the candidacy of Jeffries, who currently holds the position of minority leader of the chamber, controlled by the Republicans.

(You can read: Chaos in the US Lower House: what comes after the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy?)

Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Jeffries, who is repeating as the Democratic candidate for leadership of the Lower House, blamed the most conservative wing of the Republican party for having created “unprecedented chaos” in the Lower House.

“It’s time to get back to work for the American people”wrote the congressman, who will face the candidate chosen by the Republicans for the position of president of the chamber.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE