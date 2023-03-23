The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use from 4,000 to 7,000 artillery shells per day. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, March 22.

“The rate of spending on ammunition is higher than the current rate of production,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Stoltenberg opined that the US, UK, France, Germany and other Western states should have been ready to support the Kiev regime with weapons, ammunition and spare parts for a long time.

Earlier, on March 21, in the annual report for 2022, Stoltenberg said that NATO was agreeing on new targets for the production of key weapons. He pointed out that the weapons would not only be sent to Ukraine, but also left in reserve with the member countries of the alliance.

On March 20, EU countries approved a plan to transfer 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months.

On March 14, the Council of the European Union increased by €2.2 billion the volume of the European Peace Fund, from which the European Union allocates funds for weapons for Ukraine.

At the same time, in February, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should learn to use ammunition more economically, as the armies of NATO countries do.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.