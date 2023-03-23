It is 3,200 meters long, is a candidate to be the longest bridge in the world with a single span, is 400 meters high, has 6 lanes for cars and two railway routes in between. It is the model of the bridge over the Strait of Messina shown by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, interviewed by Bruno Vespa on ‘5 Minutes’, on Rai 1. “It costs less than a year of Citizenship Income” punctuates Salvini regarding the 7 billion euros of estimated cost for the infrastructure. “The goal is to lay the first stone within two years,” says Salvini.

The Italians have already paid a lot without a stone having been laid” for the bridge over the Strait of Messina and doing so is useful because “first: once the bridge has been completed, and with high speed completed”, the “Palermo-Rome” section can be covered in 5 half hours by train, against 12 hours today”.

Salvini found that with this infrastructure “there are 100,000 real jobs and an environmental saving equal to 140,000 tons of CO2 not emitted into the air, with the Sicilian Channel cleaned up” and, “in addition to saving money, time and health” we speak of “a jewel of Italian engineering”.

The money to carry out the work, Salvini explained again, “is taken by the State and if private individuals want to lend a hand they will be welcome”. “Then I’ll reply to those who say that the bridge is useless” noting, continued the minister, that “we are financing the high-speed line in Sicily for 12 billion and Salerno Reggio Calabria beyond the 106”. Salvini assured that “it will take 5 years, with construction starting in 2024” to finish the work. “We’ve been talking about it for 50 years and the Italians have already cost a billion euros of chatter,” said the infrastructure minister.