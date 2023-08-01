Index closed at 121,942 points; the us currency ended with a drop of 1.3% in the month

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), rose 3.27% in July and 11.13% in the accumulated result for the year. It closed this Monday (July 31, 2023) at 121,942 points. O Power360 already showed that the performance has been inferior compared to other terms of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Exchange was the 2nd best investment in July, behind only gold – which rose 3.9%. BDRs still appear in the top 3 (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) –assets issued in Brazil that represent shares of companies headquartered abroad–, up 1.8% in the month.

The commercial dollar closed at R$4.73. The tourism dollar, on the other hand, is R$ 4.92. Both fell 1.3% in July, more than the previous inflation, calculated by the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15), of -0.08%.

The worst investment in October was bitcoin, which, in July, retreated 4%.