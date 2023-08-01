RIA Novosti: the Russian military destroyed the T-72M1 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Krasnopol projectile

The Russian military destroyed a T-72M1 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a Krasnopol guided projectile in the Zaporozhye direction. This is reported RIA News.

The footage published by the agency shows a hit in the tank. As a result of a close gap, the detonation of ammunition occurred, the tank, along with the crew, was destroyed.

Earlier, the Russian high-precision Krasnopol projectile broke through the turret of the M-55S tank transferred to Ukraine.

In July, the Military Informant Telegram channel wrote that Russian artillerymen began to use modernized Krasnopol-M2 high-precision projectiles in the zone of the special military operation.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).