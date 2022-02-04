Stock Exchange Facebook’s parent company’s price turned up on the New York Stock Exchange, Amazon’s online store up 15 percent

On Thursday, Meta lost $ 230 billion, or more than $ 200 billion.

On Friday As the New York Stock Exchange opened, the price of Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms initially continued to fall, but began to rise during the day.

At seven o’clock in the evening, the price of Meta was falling by more than two per cent, but by nine in the evening the price had already risen by about 1.5 per cent.

The market value of the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp on Thursday fell sharplymore than 26 percent.

The company lost $ 230 billion in value, or more than $ 200 billion. This was the largest decline in the market value of an individual company in a day. The collapse was due to the fact that Meta’s interim data was weaker than investors expected.

Read more: Facebook collapsed on the stock market, and investors instantly lost more than $ 200 billion – is this a warning of the future?

Online store The Amazon course, on the other hand, went up sharply on Wall Street on Friday. At nine o’clock in the evening, the company was up more than 15 percent.

On Thursday, Amazon had fallen 7.8 percent after the stock market got nervous, but after publishing its results after the stock market closed, it rose more than 14 percent on the secondary stock exchange.

Amazon operating profit rose To $ 14.3 billion in the fourth quarter, which also saw the Christmas season. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the company’s result doubled.

The improved result is due to, among other things, the continued growth of e-commerce and the investment in electric car manufacturer Riviani. The majority of the company’s profits come from the cloud service unit AWS.

Investors seemed more optimistic on Friday overall.

The S&P 500 index, which describes the largest companies in the United States, was up about 0.35 percent when the New York Stock Exchange opened.

The Nasdaq index, which measures technology companies in particular, was about 0.8 percent increase.