Messod Azulay, from TRF-2, in Rio, received the most votes; list will be given to Bolsonaro, who needs to nominate respecting the selection

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) defined this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) the names of the 4 nominees for the two vacancies open in the Court. The list will be handed over to the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which cannot nominate outside the selection.

The most voted was Messod Azulay, from the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), based in Rio de Janeiro. He received 19 votes in the first round. He was followed by TRF-1’s Ney Bello with 17 votes. In the second round, Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from the TRF-3, was chosen, with 19 votes. In the 3rd, the Court defined the last nomination, Fernando Quadros, of the TRF-4, with 21 votes.

THE Power 360 anticipated in November 2021 the names of the most quoted. In April of this year, it updated the list, showing that Azulay, Bello, Domingues and Fernando Quadros were the favorites. He also anticipated that ministers would choose to form a quadruple list rather than two triple ones. Thus, Bolsonaro would have to nominate 2 of the 4 candidates presented by the STJ, instead of having 6 options.

There are currently 31 ministers in the Court. The positions left by Napoleão Nunes Maia and Nefi Cordeiro, who retired in 2020 and 2021, are vacant. Felix Fisher is on medical leave and did not participate in the vote.

In forming the list, each member of the STJ votes for up to 4 candidates. You must have 17 members to join the list. In the first round, only Azulay and Bello received the necessary amount of votes.

Therefore, it was necessary to vote again to choose the other nominees, without the name of Bello and Azulay. Domingues got 19 votes in the 2nd ballot. In the 3rd vote, Fernando Quadros passed, with 21 votes.

Meet the candidates: