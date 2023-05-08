An offer that you cannot miss was recently revealed by a TikTok user, who showed the great promotions that Elektra has on products from Xbox and PlayStation.

This offer is ideal for players of PlayStation and Xbox two of the leading brands in the video game console industry owned by Sony and Microsoft.

According to the user of TikTok, @ofertasliquidacionesmx, These offers consist of a significant reduction in Xbox and PlayStation wireless controllers.

In one of the videos, the user reveals that the DualSence PlaySation Wireless Controller is found in Elektra at a price of $850 pesos.

On the other hand, it also mentions that Elektra has a promotion of 50% discount on xbox wireless controllerswhich you can find at a price of $849 pesos.

Saver filters OFFERS on Xbox and PlayStation products / Screenshot

The offers were revealed this weekend by the user in TikTokTherefore, the terms applicable to it are unknown. Despite this, Internet users considered that it is a good option to buy items from these famous video game consoles at an affordable price.