In Peru, an accident in a mine due to a short circuit leaves more than twenty dead. The authorities maintain an operation in the place to try to rescue the bodies of the victims. While relatives ask rescue agencies for speed.

The fire at a gold mine in southern Peru leaves at least 27 dead, authorities reported. This is the deadliest mining accident in more than two decades in the South American country.

From its Twitter account, the Presidency expressed its “condolences to the relatives and the people of Arequipa for the death of the 27 miners, an event that occurred in the Yanaquihua sector, Condesuyos province in Arequipa.”

And he added: “The Peruvian Ministries of the Interior and Defense have been working since the beginning of this tragedy to rescue and transfer the bodies. As a Government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain.”

– Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) May 7, 2023



Apparently, a short circuit would have caused the fire in the early hours of Saturday. In the images of the social networks, the columns of smoke were seen coming out of the place.

The Yanaquihua companymine operator, confirmed the death of 27 workers and assured that they evacuated 175 more. In addition, he explained that the fatalities were part of a contracting company specialized in mining services. Earlier, the owner of the gold mining company went to the Police headquarters to report what had happened and ask for help.

After the event, ambulances and health and rescue personnel went to the mine, which is located in an isolated area.

Prosecutor Giovanni Matos confirmed the death toll on local television. On Sunday morning, according to local media, the relatives of the victims were at the police station asking for information on what happened and to try to get the authorities to expedite the search and rescue efforts for the bodies.

The Ministry of the Interior said that “police personnel are in the Yanaquihua district to support the rescue efforts of the bodies of miners who died inside a hole in the province of Condesuyos, Arequipa.”

According to data from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines, this country is the world’s leading gold producer and the second largest copper producer.

2002 was the deadliest year for Peruvian mining, when 73 people died in different accidents. In 2022, 38 people died in mines, deepening safety concerns in Latin American mining.

