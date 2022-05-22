On 11 September Monza will celebrate the Centennial Grand Prix given that 100 years have passed since the start of the works for the construction of the racetrack, which began on May 15, 1922. Tickets are already almost sold out in the light of an F1 that has returned to fill the circuits around the world, dragged by a Ferrari finally competitive again and able to aim for the victory of the World title.

There is no time, however, to rest on our laurels for the Monza circuit. The president of the Automobile Club Italia Angelo Sticchi Damiani on the occasion of the conference ‘Monza Brianza 2030: development and prospects of a territory that drives the country’ he has declared: “The moment is crucial: without the works in the underpasses of the racetrack in 2023 the Grand Prix will not be held in Monza. The track will be cut in five points and entirely repaved. For us it will be a sacrifice as we will have to stop all activities. Another miracle is needed ”.

Sticchi Damiani fears that bureaucracy may prove to be the real obstacle to the modernization work necessary to avoid seeing the appointment end up excluded from the 2023 calendar: “The resources are there in the preliminary project too, now we have to approve the executive one and assign the works in order to start the construction sites in October and close them in June next year. For safety reasons it is essential to separate the passage of pedestrians from that of cars “. What is most worrying is not the timing of the work, but the time needed to obtain the authorizations by the institutions involved, including the Lambro Valley Park and the Superintendency.

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti Sticchi Damiani reassured on the occasion of the same event: “We have taken on many challenges and we accept this too. We need a regulatory intervention and a special commitment on the part of everyone to speed up responses: the conditions are there given that the works in the underpasses are necessary to guarantee the safety of the spectators “.