The Airport Security Police (PSA) arrest this sunday to one stewardess of Aerolíneas Argentinas due to a bomb threat on a flight of the state company bound for Miami, United States. Research suggests that in The flight was traveling by an ex from Aeromosa.

According to judicial sources reported to Infobae, this arrest is part of the investigation carried out by a Federal Court of Zamora, an alleged love relationship between the stewardess and one of the passengers who was on board the plane in question.

According to local media, the events were recorded last week, when airline personnel received an audio message in which a woman was heard claiming to have planted explosives on the aircraft who was still at the Ezeiza International Airport.

In the audio that was recently released, a young woman with a distorted voice is heard saying: “Tell the captain that we put three bombs on it in Miami. Stop screwing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces.”

After receiving this threat, flight AR1304, scheduled to depart for Miami at 07:35, had to be evacuated and subjected to an exhaustive review by the explosives experts. No suspicious artifacts were found on the plane.

After several hours of delay, the passengers were notified that they had to reclaim their luggage and return to dispatch. The flight was rescheduled for 3:00 p.m.