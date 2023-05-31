from the newsroomi

05/30/2023 – 7:05 pm

Verisure, a leader in monitored alarm systems in Europe and Brazil, offers 270 vacancies for specialists in management, service and sales. Opportunities cover different areas of the company, levels of experience and can be exercised in a hybrid regime, external or on-site, in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Brasília and Goiás.

The salary range and benefits offered are in line with those practiced in the market. The selection process varies according to the vacancy and may include a logical reasoning assessment, an online test, an interview with the human resources sector, group dynamics and an individual interview with the position manager.

Successful candidates will be called for admission and will begin their activities immediately. Interested candidates can apply through the portal.

Verisure is recognized by GPTW (Great Place to Work) as one of the main companies to work for in Brazil. The award recognizes the best practices in human resources and certifies companies from different sectors for their initiatives to promote the well-being of their professionals.























