the saga of “Transformers” from Michael Bay It is one of the most popular and blockbuster in recent years, although little by little it has been in decline. Despite this, “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, the seventh installment, is on the way and, as part of its filming, the production of Paramount Pictures was in Peru.

In a recent interview, Michael Bay, the noted director of the first five films, spoke to Unilad UK about his latest film “Ambulance”. In addition, he was asked about the legendary “Transformers” franchise, since within soon the first production will be 15 years old.

“Making the first movie was a scary thing. It was a technology that we didn’t know if it would work and then it was very successful. It was the first time that digital effects were so reflective, so it broke new ground. It was a fun experience. It raised more than (US$ 709 million), there are a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people who saw it”, commented on his work.

On the other hand, the filmmaker was aware and confessed that the saga should have ended a long time ago because the new audiovisuals have been lowering the figures. Interestingly, Michael Bay was not the only one who thought so. He revealed that, at the time, steven spielberg also let him know.

“I made too many tapes of them. Steven Spielberg told me: ‘Just stop at three.’ And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth and then that installment made a billion too. And then I said I’d stop there, but they begged me again. I should have stopped. It was fun doing it.” pointed out openly.

The “Transformers” franchise in total has earned $4.5 billion. Now, fans are looking forward to “Rise of the Beats” from Steven Caple Jr..