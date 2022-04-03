



[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Argentine Grand Prixthird race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The race will start at 20

19.45 – Choice of Michelin tires: all 24 riders will mount a Hard at the front and a Soft at the rear.

19.40 – The starting grid of the Argentine GP (25 laps):

1st Row 1. Aleix Espargaró 1: 37.688

Aprilia 2. Jorge Martin 1: 37.839

Ducati Pramac 3. Luke Marini 1: 38.119

Ducati VR46 2nd Row 4. Pol Espargarò 1: 38.165

Honda 5. Maverick Vinales 1: 38.196

Aprilia 6. Fabio Quartararo 1: 38.281

Yamaha 3rd Row 7. Alex Rins 1: 38.455

Suzuki 8. Joan Mir 1: 38.516

Suzuki 9. Johann Zarco 1: 38.537

Ducati Pramac 4th Row 10. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 38.576

Honda LCR 11. Brad Binder 1: 38.932

KTM 12. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 38.566

Ducati Gresini 5th Row 13. Francis Bagnaia 1: 38.610

Ducati 14. Jack Miller 1: 38.584 (pen.)

Ducati 15. Franco Morbidelli 1: 38.805

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Miguel Oliveira 1: 38.871

KTM 17. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 38.877

Ducati VR46 18. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.938

Yamaha WithU 7th Row 19. Alex Marquez 1: 39.095

Honda LCR 20. Fabio Of Giannantonio 1: 39.126

Ducati Gresini 21. Raul Fernandez 1: 39.153

KTM Tech3 8th Row 22. Remy Gardner 1: 39.159

KTM Tech3 23. Darryn Binder 1: 39.380

Yamaha WithU 24. Stefan Bradl 1: 39.487

Honda

19.35 – This is the top 5 of the drivers’ standings after two races:

1 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 30 2 Brad Binder KTM 28 3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 4 Miguel Oliveira KTM 25 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 24

19.30 – There will be 25 laps scheduled in Argentina, for a total of 120.2 km. The Termas de Rio Hondo track, inaugurated in 2008, consists of 5 left and 9 right curves, for a total of 4.8 km.

In the last race held in 2019, Marc Marquez won, ahead of Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso. The record holder of victories is Marc Marquez, at 3.

19.00 – In the unprecedented two-day weekend of Termas de Rio Hondo (shortened due to the well-known problems related to the delay of the cargo with the materials), the Aprilia seemed fast in all the sessions so far disputed. In fact, Aleix Espargarò was the quickest in Free Practice 2, in Qualifying and finally in Warm Up, giving credit to Noale’s dreams for his first MotoGP victory. Maverick Vinales also did well, who will start from the fifth box of the grid, in the second row. The most insidious rivals for the Italian manufacturer seem to be Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) who will start 2nd and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), 6th.