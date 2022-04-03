[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Argentine Grand Prixthird race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.
The race will start at 20
19.45 – Choice of Michelin tires: all 24 riders will mount a Hard at the front and a Soft at the rear.
19.40 – The starting grid of the Argentine GP (25 laps):
|1st Row
|1. Aleix Espargaró 1: 37.688
Aprilia
|2. Jorge Martin 1: 37.839
Ducati Pramac
|3. Luke Marini 1: 38.119
Ducati VR46
|2nd Row
|4. Pol Espargarò 1: 38.165
Honda
|5. Maverick Vinales 1: 38.196
Aprilia
|6. Fabio Quartararo 1: 38.281
Yamaha
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins 1: 38.455
Suzuki
|8. Joan Mir 1: 38.516
Suzuki
|9. Johann Zarco 1: 38.537
Ducati Pramac
|4th Row
|10. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 38.576
Honda LCR
|11. Brad Binder 1: 38.932
KTM
|12. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 38.566
Ducati Gresini
|5th Row
|13. Francis Bagnaia 1: 38.610
Ducati
|14. Jack Miller 1: 38.584 (pen.)
Ducati
|15. Franco Morbidelli 1: 38.805
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Miguel Oliveira 1: 38.871
KTM
|17. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 38.877
Ducati VR46
|18. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.938
Yamaha WithU
|7th Row
|19. Alex Marquez 1: 39.095
Honda LCR
|20. Fabio Of Giannantonio 1: 39.126
Ducati Gresini
|21. Raul Fernandez 1: 39.153
KTM Tech3
|8th Row
|22. Remy Gardner 1: 39.159
KTM Tech3
|23. Darryn Binder 1: 39.380
Yamaha WithU
|24. Stefan Bradl 1: 39.487
Honda
19.35 – This is the top 5 of the drivers’ standings after two races:
|1
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|30
|2
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|28
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|27
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|25
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|24
19.30 – There will be 25 laps scheduled in Argentina, for a total of 120.2 km. The Termas de Rio Hondo track, inaugurated in 2008, consists of 5 left and 9 right curves, for a total of 4.8 km.
In the last race held in 2019, Marc Marquez won, ahead of Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso. The record holder of victories is Marc Marquez, at 3.
19.00 – In the unprecedented two-day weekend of Termas de Rio Hondo (shortened due to the well-known problems related to the delay of the cargo with the materials), the Aprilia seemed fast in all the sessions so far disputed. In fact, Aleix Espargarò was the quickest in Free Practice 2, in Qualifying and finally in Warm Up, giving credit to Noale’s dreams for his first MotoGP victory. Maverick Vinales also did well, who will start from the fifth box of the grid, in the second row. The most insidious rivals for the Italian manufacturer seem to be Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) who will start 2nd and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), 6th.
