Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo to retain the UFC Bantamweight Championship

American mixed-style fighter (MMA) Aljamain Sterling defeated compatriot Henry Cejudo and defended the title of champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the bantamweight division. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The fight took place on the night of Sunday, May 7, and lasted all five rounds. Sterling won by split decision.

Sterling defended the UFC championship belt for the third time. In the last fight in October last year, he defeated compatriot TJ Dillashaw by technical knockout. On account of the athlete 26 fights according to the rules of mixed martial arts, 23 of which he won.

Cejudo has 19 fights in MMA. He won 16 victories and suffered three defeats.