Angela Pollina, 42 years old, was sentenced this Saturday, March 11, 2023, for second-degree murder of his stepson Thomas Valva, an eight-year-old boy.

Three years after the boy’s death, the judge found Pollina guilty of murder for letting michaelvalva, her fiance, subject your child to hypothermia.



Both Pollina and Valva were arrested on January 22, 2020, after they made a call to 911, claiming that Thomas had fallen while waiting for the school bus.

scenario that resulted incongruous following forensic analysis and subsequent investigations, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Thomas Valva, who had autism, died on January 17, 2020, after his father left him locked up with his brother in the garage of their house at -7° Celsius. Photo: Facebook: Angela Pollina

The version said by Valva had inconsistencies with what happened, since that on the day of the emergency the child arrived at the Long Island Community Hospital with a body temperature of 76 degrees, when it is normal for it to be 95 degrees, so he was immediately declared dead, Hart said at a press conference.

According to inquiries from the county police, the boy with autism, he would have been locked up with his brother in the garage of the family home overnight at an outside temperature of -7ºC, after Father Michael Valva sprayed him with a water hose, as punishment for having wet the bed.

The father, a former New York State trooper, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in November 2022 for the direct murder of Thomas and the mistreatment of his older brother.

Therefore, the only thing missing was Pollina’s sentence, which was declared by the Judge as guilty of second degree murder, given that he did not intercede to prevent the death of the child.

“I wish I had realized sooner how wrong it was to banish Thomas and his brother Anthony to the garage because of their bed-wetting problems,” Pollina said during her trial.

According to the Times, the prosecution believes that the other children who lived with the ex-partner were also subjected to domestic abuse.

