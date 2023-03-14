The dancer’s absence from the reality show should be temporary
All loyal viewers of the Big Brother VIP have noticed for a few weeks now, the absence of Carmen Russo. Many have wondered why the dancer is no longer present in the space dedicated to GF Vip Night. A few days ago the person concerned explained the reason for her absence which, according to her words, should be temporary.
Carmen Russo has chosen her Instagram page to explain why for some time now she hasn’t been present at the Big Brother VIP. In detail, the dancer revealed that hers absence in the part of GF Vip Night it is temporary.
These were the words of the wife by Enzo Paolo Turchi in this regard:
I’m resting, but they didn’t get me out of Big Brother! Let’s say I’m on vacation for a while. Since the Vipponis no longer go to the studio because there have been some restrictions.
And, continuing, Carmen Russo he added:
So they don’t go and they don’t let him do the show at the GF Vip Night. Consequently, I too, who am the choreographer of the Vipponi, took a week’s vacation. Maybe next time too, I don’t know.
GF VipCarmen Russo and the dispute with Pamela Prati: what happened
In one of the last episodes of Big Brother VIP aired the quarrel in which Carmen Russo became the protagonist together with Pamela Prati did not go unnoticed. In detail, the dancer accused the former gieffina of doing too much diva. These were the words of Enzo Paolo Turchi’s wife:
Alfonso, you know that I have great patience and I tolerate a lot, but not the impossible, but then I get to a certain point when I have to talk. Pamela you know that I love you and respect you, then we’ve known each other for a long time, but I have to ask you something. But listen to me Pamela. Alfonso, I call her, I call her to rehearse in the morning at 11 and she tells me ‘No love, I’ll do it after 3:00 because I don’t connect before’. But my dear Pamela, all divas wake up early when they work. So she gives up the feathers and the breakfasts. Come and rehearse with us, because we’re all here.
