All loyal viewers of the Big Brother VIP have noticed for a few weeks now, the absence of Carmen Russo. Many have wondered why the dancer is no longer present in the space dedicated to GF Vip Night. A few days ago the person concerned explained the reason for her absence which, according to her words, should be temporary.

Carmen Russo has chosen her Instagram page to explain why for some time now she hasn’t been present at the Big Brother VIP. In detail, the dancer revealed that hers absence in the part of GF Vip Night it is temporary.

These were the words of the wife by Enzo Paolo Turchi in this regard:

I’m resting, but they didn’t get me out of Big Brother! Let’s say I’m on vacation for a while. Since the Vipponis no longer go to the studio because there have been some restrictions.

And, continuing, Carmen Russo he added:

So they don’t go and they don’t let him do the show at the GF Vip Night. Consequently, I too, who am the choreographer of the Vipponi, took a week’s vacation. Maybe next time too, I don’t know.

GF VipCarmen Russo and the dispute with Pamela Prati: what happened

In one of the last episodes of Big Brother VIP aired the quarrel in which Carmen Russo became the protagonist together with Pamela Prati did not go unnoticed. In detail, the dancer accused the former gieffina of doing too much diva. These were the words of Enzo Paolo Turchi’s wife: