Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias grabbed the headlines of all the media with the premiere of their latest film “Until we meet again”. However, everything seems to indicate that the couple would have separated, as the Turkish and Italian press began to link the actress with a Turkish heartthrob.

“Kerem Bürsin leaves Hande Erçel for being a famous Spanish woman”, “Kerem Bürsin is supposedly in love with the Spanish actress Stephanie Cayo” and “Kerem Bürsin and Stephanie Cayo only work or is she his new Spanish girlfriend?”, were some of the headlines that used the press of that country to refer to the national artist.

Recall that the protagonists of the Peruvian film on Netflix confirmed that they had fallen in love during the filming of it and decided to make their romance public in December 2021.

Stephanie Cayo and Kerem Bürsin together in Spain

The rumors of a possible romance between the stars began when both traveled to Spain and were captured by a paparazzi while walking through the streets of Europe. Despite the fact that the published photograph was in black and white, the Peruvian could be recognized because she wore the same clothes as her in one of her Instagram stories.

The actress was in the city of Madrid with her sister Fiorella Cayo, who apparently had also separated from her husband. In addition, according to information shared by the foreign press, the Turk would already know the Cayo family, according to some leaked images of all of them together.

Stephanie Cayo and Kerem Bürsin were captured together in Spain. Photo: Turkish TV Club

Did Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias finish?

Stephani celebrated her 34th birthday alongside all her loved ones. However, according to the images and videos on social networks, Maxi Iglesias was not present at the event, giving rise to speculation of a possible breakup. Despite this, it has been confirmed that the actors still follow each other on Instagram.

Similarly, the Spaniard did not send him any message or comment as a greeting for his birthday. On the contrary, he dedicated himself to leaving strange messages on networks about a love disappointment. “When you mature you are not afraid of commitment, you are afraid of wasting your time,’ ‘You never lose, you always learn,’ she wrote.