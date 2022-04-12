Security Research: More and more Finns consider Russia a significant military threat

According to Eva, the business delegation, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has darkened Finns’ perception of Russia.

About Finns 84 percent consider Russia a significant military threat, according to Evan’s survey of values ​​and attitudes. The proportion of those who consider Russia a threat has increased by 25 percentage points from a year ago.

Only six percent think Russia is not a major military threat.

The material for Eva’s value and attitude survey was collected in the Internet panel of Taloustutkimus in early March. The results are based on the answers of more than 2,000 people. The margin of error for the results at the level of the whole population is 2–3 percentage points in each direction.

Only about a fifth of respondents considered Russia to be part of the European cultural circle. According to almost 60%, Russia is not part of the European cultural circle.

Respondents shared their view that Russia is not an evolving democracy. Only two percent of respondents felt that the claim of Russia as a developing democracy is fairly in line with their own view.

Evan Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has darkened Finns’ perception of Russia. 74 percent consider Russia an unreliable contract partner. The share of those who consider Russia unreliable has risen by 34 percentage points a year.

“Finns’ views on Russia are very grim. They also explain why a clear majority of Finns have turned to NATO membership. However, Finns believe that Russia’s problem is not its people, but the country’s leadership, ”says Eva’s research manager Ilkka Haavisto in the bulletin.

58% of the respondents considered the Russian citizens to be pleasant people. About one-fifth disagreed with the argument, and after all, it was difficult to say one’s own position on the argument.