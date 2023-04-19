Stephanie Key was approached by the cameras of “Love and Fire” when she was walking through the streets of Lima with her sisters Bárbara and Fiorella, as well as other people, and she exploded with the reporter who asked her how her relationship with Maxi Churches. Let’s remember that, recently, the young actress celebrated her 35th birthday, but without her sentimental partner, which generated many unknowns and sparked rumors of a new separation. The artist showed her annoyance before the communicator.

“No, no guys, that is not done. No, guys, please.” he said at the beginning. However, at the insistence of the press man, he expressed: “How disrespectful. Let’s go let’s go”. For her part, Fiorella Cayo came out in defense of her sister and stated: “Guys, guys, you have to respect. We are the sisters”.